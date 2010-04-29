OCDSB recommendations could deter gifted French immersion students

|
OCDSB recommendations could deter gifted French immersion studentsPosted Apr 29, 2010 By Charelle Evelyn EMC News - Recommended changes to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's (OCDSB) gifted program may make it more difficult for east-end students to access a congregated...
Worldwide Holocaust educational initiative offered locallyPosted Apr 29, 2010 By Phil Ambroziak Life is filled with questions and now could be the time find the answers you seek. Coinciding with Yom Hashoah - Holocaust Remembrance Day a six-part course about the Holocaust premiered at more than 300 locations worldwide, including Ottawa, on April 27. Titled Beyond Never Again, the course...
Car accident prompts Rumford Dr. speed limit changePosted Apr 29, 2010 By Charelle Evelyn EMC News - An Orléans family has successfully made use of the City of Ottawa's recent update to its speed zone policy to reduce speed on their road. On the evening of Nov. 27, 2009, Mike Radford and wife Danielle were awaiting the arrival of their 13-year old daughter Sydney, when they heard squealing...
Haiti collections cut short by successPosted Apr 29, 2010 By Charelle Evelyn EMC News - A charitable collection for Haiti earthquake victims has been cut short due to an overwhelming response. Immediately following the disaster, the Rotary Club donated $1,000 to purchase Shelter Boxes, a 10-person disaster relief tent, for earthquake victims. "We thought, 'What else could...
Becoming a grown-up snuck up on mePosted Apr 29, 2010 By EMC News When did I become a grown-up? This is the question I asked myself as I walked up to the glass doors in anticipation for my first day as the new reporter for EMC Ottawa South. As a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl, I had a pair of heels on, an ironed blouse, and my day planner ready to be filled with...
